Brokerages Set Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) PT at $654.64

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $654.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $706.55. 18,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $671.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.01. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

