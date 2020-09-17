Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $69.33

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,904. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

