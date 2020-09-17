Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $2.96

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.87.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.
Shares of SWN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 24,156,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,591,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
