Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $2.96

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 24,156,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,591,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756,747 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,479 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,900 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

