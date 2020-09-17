Brokerages Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Price Target at $438.33

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $447.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $432.93. 1,304,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $441.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

