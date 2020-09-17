Brokerages Set Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) PT at $70.91

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Visteon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Visteon by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.