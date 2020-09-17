Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. 1,754,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.