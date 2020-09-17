Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 388,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 68,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

