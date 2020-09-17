Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 9,291 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $422,833.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 501,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after buying an additional 398,462 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,425,000 after buying an additional 297,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,815,000 after purchasing an additional 973,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

