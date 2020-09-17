Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.80 EPS

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05), Digital Look Earnings reports.

BRK stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,750 ($22.87). 14,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,205. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,350 ($30.71). The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,684.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,608.43.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

BRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total transaction of £57,865.50 ($75,611.52).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.