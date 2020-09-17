Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 32 Per Share

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,750 ($22.87). The stock had a trading volume of 14,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,684.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.43. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,350 ($30.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $282.23 million and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRK shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total transaction of £57,865.50 ($75,611.52).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

