Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 13,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

