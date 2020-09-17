Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,254.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $$29.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

