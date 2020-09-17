Bytecoin Price Down 7.4% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and approximately $15,835.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00798674 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.