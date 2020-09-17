Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.22.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.
In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,365. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.98.
Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cadence Bancorp Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
