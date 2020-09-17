Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 449.2% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,116 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 8,026.3% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,218,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,946 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $8,926,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 459.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,025,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 842,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 102.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 796,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,365. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

