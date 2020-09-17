Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Down 26.8% in August

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 557,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. The firm had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 195.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth $98,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 79.7% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

