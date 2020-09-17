Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 69,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.44. 68,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 1.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

