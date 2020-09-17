CanYaCoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.58 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $2,695.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.96 or 0.04418594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00034845 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX, Bancor Network and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

