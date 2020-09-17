CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.71

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAPITA GRP/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $713.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

