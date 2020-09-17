Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,184. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 454,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

