Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,184. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
