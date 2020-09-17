Cardano Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Coinbe and ZB.COM. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and $830.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00033718 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007676 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023384 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000454 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021676 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00015249 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bittrex, Indodax, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate, Huobi, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Upbit, Coinnest, ABCC, OKEx, ZB.COM, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Bithumb, Coinbe, Binance, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

