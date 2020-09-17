Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) dropped 5.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $164.63 and last traded at $166.44. Approximately 1,875,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,553,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.90.

Specifically, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carvana in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Carvana by 114.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.