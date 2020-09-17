Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 22,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,604. The firm has a market cap of $360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.