Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) CFO Acquires $70,300.00 in Stock

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) CFO Eric Schoen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,859. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. 3,340,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.68 million, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 2.85. Cassava Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,528,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 297,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 295.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVA. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

