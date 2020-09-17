Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 834,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $956.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.77 and a beta of 0.45. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTL. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 71,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $3,311,398.20. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $7,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,340 shares of company stock worth $28,179,407. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 441,637 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

