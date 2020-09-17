CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Cap of $10,748.22

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $10,748.22 and approximately $606.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001839 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001691 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

