Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 898,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 370,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 954,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 794,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

CDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.