Celer Network Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. Celer Network has a market cap of $23.42 million and $4.03 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.04411815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00057935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00035261 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

