Celtic (LON:CCP) Trading Down 2.2%

Celtic plc (LON:CCP)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47). 5,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The firm has a market cap of $104.26 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.87.

About Celtic (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

