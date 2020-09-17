CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.07

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.24. CELYAD SA/ADR shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4,652 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYAD. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The company has a market cap of $141.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

