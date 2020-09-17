Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Receives $3.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cemex SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 8,887,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -132.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 572,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.