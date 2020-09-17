CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 9,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 105,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

