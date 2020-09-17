CEPS (LON:CEPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.00

CEPS plc (LON:CEPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

CEPS Company Profile (LON:CEPS)

CEPS PLC, an industrial holding company, provides services to the direct mail market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, Hickton, and Sunline segments. The company offers trophies; manufactures and distributes protection equipment, matting, and footwear components, as well as provides engraving services.

