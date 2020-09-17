Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 786,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.54% of Ceridian HCM worth $62,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,753. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $356,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,392,074 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.