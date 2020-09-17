Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $715.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post $715.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $720.62 million and the lowest is $708.90 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported sales of $667.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $218.15. 459,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.35. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $228.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 119,919 shares during the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

