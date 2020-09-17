ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinnest, BigONE and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $152,042.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,933.88 or 0.99982074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000406 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00170990 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Huobi, EXX, LBank, BigONE, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.