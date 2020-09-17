Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of CKPT stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 3,592,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,046. The firm has a market cap of $210.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.84. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,664.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.99%. Analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 211,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 99,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CKPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.