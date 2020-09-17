Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of CKPT stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 3,592,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,046. The firm has a market cap of $210.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.84. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,664.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.99%. Analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CKPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
