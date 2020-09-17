CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.90

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CHINA RWY CONST/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This is a boost from CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

About CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY)

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

