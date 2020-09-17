China Shenhua Energy – (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy – (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 28,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

