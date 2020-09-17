China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of CHU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 249,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

