China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Trading Up 8.7%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 311,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 56,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYD shares. ValuEngine lowered China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $750.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.61.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 21.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 333.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

