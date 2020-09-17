Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 274,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Chinanet Online at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chinanet Online alerts:

CNET stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 174,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,652. Chinanet Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.