Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Announces Earnings Results

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON CIR traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock had a trading volume of 7,671,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.08. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of $90.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIR. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

