CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

CIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 5,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $545.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

