CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.
CIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 5,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $545.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
