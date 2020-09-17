City Office REIT Inc (CIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

CIO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,507. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $341.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 1.15. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

