Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 1,227,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,010,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a current ratio of 20.23 and a quick ratio of 20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Clear Leisure Company Profile (LON:CLP)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.