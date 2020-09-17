Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Buys 64,500 Shares

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$36,313.50 ($25,938.21).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, John Abernethy acquired 30,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$16,410.00 ($11,721.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.01.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Clime Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is 285.71%.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Clime Investment Management Ltd. is based in Sydney, Australia.

