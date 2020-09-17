Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.46 Per Share

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CLIN stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 646 ($8.44). 1,346,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 691.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 697.87. Clinigen Group has a twelve month low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The firm has a market cap of $858.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 65.60 ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Clinigen Group will post 2576.9828828 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLIN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Clinigen Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

