Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CODX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CODX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,350,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,175. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $389.23 million, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of -3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. Analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

