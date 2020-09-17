Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $60,105.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,650 shares in the company, valued at $571,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 601,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

