Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $60,105.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,650 shares in the company, valued at $571,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CCOI stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 601,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
