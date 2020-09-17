Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Short Interest Update

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 930,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

COHR traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.74. 220,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,088. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Coherent by 767.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter worth $59,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

